Framing the landscape
This renovation sees the rear section of the house reworked and the front raised and built afresh as a contemporary, living space cum viewing platform
Starry night
This dramatic ensuite is bookended by feature walls of twinkling glass, black and metal mosaics
Out of sight
Carefully positioned below a ridgeline, this home stays secluded both from the road above and the valley floor below
Spirit of Chicago
Evoking the beloved city that the apartment looks down on, this kitchen is an embodiment of bridges, skyscrapers, and a refined way of life
Metal skin
Metal and black tones predominate in this quirky bathroom which features an active 'rust' paint
