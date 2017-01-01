advertisment
Framing the landscape
This renovation sees the rear section of the house reworked and the front raised and built afresh as a contemporary, living space cum viewing platform
Starry night
This dramatic ensuite is bookended by feature walls of twinkling glass, black and metal mosaics
Symmetry and light
The echo of an original gabled roof line is all that remains of the old in the comprehensive renovation and expansion of this rural European-look home
Centre of attention
The island offers a dramatic centrepiece in a kitchen that had to include room for cooking, eating, children's activities and just keeping an eye on things
Well connected
Part of a wider drive for space and light, this reinvented master suite extends the bedroom feel into the bathroom
