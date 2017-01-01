advertisment
Two-tone simplicity
This minimalist kitchen presents as a bold yet understated black and white composition to the adjacent living spaces
Ciao bellissimo
Classic Italian style meets modern convenience in this scenery-oriented, high-end master suite
Six tier home with wide, open spans provides great indoor-outdoor living
Coastal home made from compressed concrete with limestone and blackbutt floors features a bowling alley, day spa, wine tasting room, and lane pool
Kitchen renovation creates open-plan living with garden views
Dark timber veneer cabinetry, white engineered stone benchtops, and a marble mosaic splashback create a crisp modern look within a wider living space
Master suite in renovated apartment makes better connection to its harbour setting
Black sliding wall panels and strategically placed mirrors give this master suite flexibilty to open to the view or close up for privacy
