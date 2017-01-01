Trends - connecting through content

advertisment

Our Top Picks

Two-tone simplicity

Articles / Kitchen

Two-tone simplicity

This minimalist kitchen presents as a bold yet understated black and white composition to the adjacent living spaces

Ciao bellissimo

Articles / Bathroom

Ciao bellissimo

Classic Italian style meets modern convenience in this scenery-oriented, high-end master suite

advertisment

Stories you might like

advertisment

advertisment

advertisment

Editors Picks

Six tier home with wide, open spans provides great indoor-outdoor living

Article / New home

Six tier home with wide, open spans provides great indoor-outdoor living

Coastal home made from compressed concrete with limestone and blackbutt floors features a bowling alley, day spa, wine tasting room, and lane pool

Kitchen renovation creates open-plan living with garden views

Article / Kitchen

Kitchen renovation creates open-plan living with garden views

Dark timber veneer cabinetry, white engineered stone benchtops, and a marble mosaic splashback create a crisp modern look within a wider living space

Master suite in renovated apartment makes better connection to its harbour setting

Article / Bathroom

Master suite in renovated apartment makes better connection to its harbour setting

Black sliding wall panels and strategically placed mirrors give this master suite flexibilty to open to the view or close up for privacy

advertisment

advertisment

advertisment