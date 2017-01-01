Trends - connecting through content

advertisment

Our Top Picks

Framing the landscape

Articles / New home

Framing the landscape

This renovation sees the rear section of the house reworked and the front raised and built afresh as a contemporary, living space cum viewing platform

Starry night

Articles / Bathroom

Starry night

This dramatic ensuite is bookended by feature walls of twinkling glass, black and metal mosaics

advertisment

Stories you might like

advertisment

advertisment

advertisment

Editors Picks

Winning faces

Article / New home

Winning faces

Designed for New Zealand families and relaxed, entertainer lifestyles, these Fowler Homes designs picked up a plethora of coveted awards at the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards 2016

Divide and rule

Article / Kitchen

Divide and rule

This project comprises two halves - an entertainer's kitchen with an Arts and Crafts accent out front backed by a large scullery around the corner

Light fantastic

Article / Bathroom

Light fantastic

A wall-size mirror and multiple light sources give this bathroom a spacious, spa-like ambience

advertisment

advertisment

advertisment